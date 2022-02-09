scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 released: Check how to download

Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of SLPRB — slprbassam.in.

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) released the results of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on January 19, 2022.

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released admit cards for the written exam for the posts of Assam Police Constable 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of SLPRB — slprbassam.in.

The admit card was released at 11 am today, i.e. on February 9, 2022. Candidates who have successfully qualified the physical standard test and physical efficiency test are eligible to appear for the written exam.

How to download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB — slprbassam.in

Step 2: Locate ‘Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022’ link available on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Enter all the required login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Admit card will open in a new window.

Step 5: Download the admit card for future use.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6662 posts of Constable (AB and UB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable etc in F & ES and 754 posts of Constable/ Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG.

The written exam for Assam Police Constable 2022 will be held in the month of February 2022 itself. More details will soon be announced on the official website — slprbassam.in.

