Assam police constable admit card 2020: Steps to download

Assam police constable admit card 2020: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card for recruitment at the post of constables in Assam Police. Those who have applied for the post can download their admit card from the official website slprbassam.in.

As per rules, it is mandatory to bring the admit card along with the exam centre for verification and identification purposes. Students will have to download the admit card and take a print out for future purposes. The admit card will be available only till August 19 for phase I, candidates will have to download it before the deadline.

Assam police constable admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, slprbassam.in

Step 2: Click on ‘click here to download’ next to SLPRB constables notice

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download admit card, take a print out

For candidates appearing for the exam in phase II, the admit card will be released on August 21 and will be available till September 2. For phase II the same will be available from September 4 to 16, as per the official notice.

In case candidates face any issue in downloading admit card of there is an error in their hall ticket, they will have to approach the authorities and email them at abubhelpline@gmail.com.

