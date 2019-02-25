Toggle Menu
Assam Judicial service recruitment 2019: Apply for 38 jobs, monthly salary up to Rs 44,000https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/assam-judicial-service-recruitment-2019-apply-for-38-jobs-monthly-salary-up-to-rs-44000-ghconlinegov-in-5599682/

Assam Judicial service recruitment 2019: Apply for 38 jobs, monthly salary up to Rs 44,000

Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: The last date to submit applications for 38 posts is March 8, 2019 till 5 pm. Candidates can apply at ghconline.gov.in.

Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019, ghconline.gov.in, assam judicial services, judicial services jobs, latest hc jobs, sarkari naukri, latest govt job notification, latest assam psc notificatiob, latest assam judicial service notification, latest govt job notification, employment news
Assam Public Service recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply at ghconline.gov.in. (Representational Image)

Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: The Gauhati High Court has invited applications for recruitment in grade III Assam Judicial Service. A total of 38 vacancies are on offer, interested candidates can apply at the official website, gchonline.gov.in.

The last date to submit online application is March 8, 2019 till 5 pm. Candidates can pay fee till March 13, 2019. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for Prelims, Mains and interview and verification rounds post which jobs will be allotted based on merit

Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicants must hold a degree in law granted by a university recognised under Indian laws

Age: Candidates must be below 38 years of age to be eligible for the job, however, for candidates belonging to SC/ST category the upper age limit is 43 years

Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ghconline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘recruitment’ in the side bar

Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’ next to ‘Assam Judicial Service grade III’ jobs

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on ‘Assam Judicial Service grade III’ link

Step 6: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 7: Fill in personal details and press submit

Step 8: Log-in fill form, upload documents, make payment

Candidates need to keep print-outs of a duly filled application form and challan slip for future reference

Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, for those belonging to the reserved category the fee is Rs 250

Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: Pay

Selected candidates will be hired at a monthly pay scale of Rs 27,700 to Rs 44,700 plus monthly allowances

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gauhati High Court Stenographer recruitment 2019: Apply for grade I and II posts before March 2
2 JKSSB selects candidates for over 2,000 posts of teachers
3 NITTTR TGT recruitment 2019: Apply for 196 posts, salary over Rs 45,000 per month