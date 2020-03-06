Assam Jail Warden recruitment 2020: Apply for 173 posts for 10th pass, salary up to Rs 54,000

Assam Jail Warden recruitment 2020: Apply at assampolice.gov.in (Representational image) Assam Jail Warden recruitment 2020: Apply at assampolice.gov.in (Representational image)

Assam Jail Warden recruitment 2020: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has invited online applications for the post of jail warden in prisons department. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, slprbassam.in or assampolice.gov.in. The application process is on and will be applicable till March 25.

Earlier, 135 posts were advertised, later 38 posts were added and now as many as 173 posts are to be filled in total through this recruitment. To be eligible for these posts, candidates will have to clear a written test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Assam Jail Warden recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

The written test will be held offline and will consist of 75 multiple choice type questions. Each question will be of one mark. The question paper will be in English and Assamese. English, arithmetic, general science, logical reasoning, Indian history/culture/ Indian national movement, general awareness will each carry 10 marks and Assam’s history, geography, policy and economy will carry 15 marks in the exam. The PET will be for 15 marks and extra-curricular activities will be awarded 10 marks; taking the total to 100 marks.

Assam Jail Warden recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age the upper age is capped at 38 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2018. Relaxation up to five years will be given to candidates belonging to reserve category candidates.

Education: Education: Male applicants should have at least class 10 level of education and knowledge to ride bi-cycle. Female candidates should have at least class 8 level of education.

Assam Jail Warden recruitment 2020: Salary

Candidates will be given a salary in the pay band of rs 14000 to Rs 49,000 with additional pay grade pay Rs 5000 per month. Further allowances will be given to the candidates.

