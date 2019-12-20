Assam HTET exam 2019 postponed, to be held on January 19

Assam HTET exam 2019: The Secondary Education Department, Assam has postponed the High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 2019. The examination will now be conducted on January 19, 2020, as reported by the news agency ANI.
Assam TET recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Education: Higher Secondary LP-TET/ CTET along with two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (50 per cent marks) for Assistant Teacher (LP) Graduation degree along with LP-TET/ CTET and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education for Assistant Teacher (UP) for Assistant Teacher (UP) Social Science B.Sc degree with UP-TET/ CTET and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education Assistant Teacher (UP) Maths and Science.
Secondary Education Department: The High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam, scheduled to be held on 22nd December in Assam, will now be held on 19th January 2020. https://t.co/dgTJmRxfd9
