Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Assam HTET exam 2019 postponed, to be held on January 19

Assam HTET exam will now be conducted on January 19, 2020. The application process for the TET exam was concluded on November 25, 2019.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2019 9:47:48 am
ssa.assam.gov.in, Assam High School TET 2019, Assam TET exam 2019, Assam TET exam, Assam TET exam 2019, Assam TET hall ticket, Assam TET admit card 2019, Assam TET hall ticket, Assam recruitment news, job news, indian express, indian express jobs, indian express news Assam HTET exam will be conducted on January 19, 2020

Assam HTET exam 2019: The Secondary Education Department, Assam has postponed the High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 2019. The examination will now be conducted on January 19, 2020, as reported by the news agency ANI.

Assam TET recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Higher Secondary LP-TET/ CTET along with two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (50 per cent marks) for Assistant Teacher (LP) Graduation degree along with LP-TET/ CTET and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education for Assistant Teacher (UP) for Assistant Teacher (UP) Social Science B.Sc degree with UP-TET/ CTET and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education Assistant Teacher (UP) Maths and Science.

 

Video | Jamia to Assam: In the wake of CAA protests across India

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement