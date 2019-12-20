Assam HTET exam 2019 postponed, to be held on January 19

Assam HTET exam will be conducted on January 19, 2020 Assam HTET exam will be conducted on January 19, 2020

Assam HTET exam 2019: The Secondary Education Department, Assam has postponed the High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 2019. The examination will now be conducted on January 19, 2020, as reported by the news agency ANI.

Assam TET recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Higher Secondary LP-TET/ CTET along with two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (50 per cent marks) for Assistant Teacher (LP) Graduation degree along with LP-TET/ CTET and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education for Assistant Teacher (UP) for Assistant Teacher (UP) Social Science B.Sc degree with UP-TET/ CTET and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education Assistant Teacher (UP) Maths and Science.

Secondary Education Department: The High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam, scheduled to be held on 22nd December in Assam, will now be held on 19th January 2020. https://t.co/dgTJmRxfd9 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Video | Jamia to Assam: In the wake of CAA protests across India

Age Limit: Candidates have to be over 18-years–old and less than 43-years-old as on January 1, 2019. Age relaxation for SC/ST(P)/ST(H)/PH candidates is five years in the upper age. The application process for the TET exam was concluded on November 25, 2019.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd