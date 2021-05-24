scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 24, 2021
Most read

Assam higher secondary TET 2021 revised result announced

The Assam HS TET 2021 exam was held offline at various exam centres in the state in January 10. Candidates can check score card at ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2021 2:08:54 pm
Assam TET 2021, Assam HS TET 2021 result, Assam TET result, Assam TET for post graduates, TET result 2021, Assam tet 2021 result, education newsThe Assam HS TET 2021 exam was held offline at various exam centres in the state.

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has announced the result of Assam higher secondary level TET exam for post graduate teachers held on 10 January 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecard from the official website – ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org.

The Assam HS TET 2021 exam was held offline at various exam centres in the state. Earlier, the result was announced on 11 February 2021. However, the board received several representations from the candidates hence a reassessment was done. On Saturday, the board declared the revised result of Higher Secondary TET 2021 exam.

Read | SEBA HSLC 10th exam postponed

“Consequently on receipt of several representations from the candidates appeared in the Higher Secondary Level TET examination held on 10 January 2021 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), the TET empowered committee reexamined the matter through subject experts, so received, it is decided to revise the answer key of the higher secondary TET,” reads the official notification.

To qualify the TET examination the candidates have to score at least 60% marks in each paper. However, 5% relaxation in marks will be given for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PH candidates. 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement
x