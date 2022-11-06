Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result 2022 declared; here’s how to check

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam today declared the grade 3 recruitment examination results. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their score cards at the official website — sebaonline.org

Candidates would require their registered application number and password to login and check their score cards.

Assam Grade 3 Direct Recruitment Result 2022: How to check score card

Step 1: Visit the official website — sebaonline.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on the grade 3 result link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a login window. Key in your application number and password.

Step 4: The score card will be available in your candidate account.

Step 5: Check, download and save the score card for future reference.

Now, the successful candidates will be called for the next round where they will have to go through the process of document verification. The authorities will disclose the individual marks only after the final result is declared.

Candidates should remember that these are provisional results and are subject to change depending on the eligibility criteria (mentioned in the advertisement) and/ or the document verification process.