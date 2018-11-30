Assam govt to undertake campaign to encourage startups

The Assam government will collaborate with the StartUp India team to undertake an outreach campaign in educational institutions, aimed at motivating youths to take up entrepreneurship. As a part of the ‘StartUp Yatra’, state government officials will visit these institutions and deliberate on issues related to entrepreneurship and startup, an Assam Industries and Commerce Department release said on Friday.

The experts will listen to the students and youths, and give space to their ideas in the broader plan of startup ventures, the release said.