Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Assam Forest Department Recruitment 2023: Admit cards for 2860 vacancies released; how to check

Assam Forest Admit Card 2022: The mega recruitment drive aims to fill 2,850 vacancies of Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver. Admit cards will be issued on the official website of SLPRB — slprbassam.in.

Assam Forest recruitment 2023 admit cards for 2860 post releasedThe Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) exam, will start from February 13. (Representative Image / Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Assam Forest Department Recruitment 2023: Admit cards for 2860 vacancies released; how to check
Assam Forest Admit Card 2022: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam on Wednesday released the admit cards for the recruitment drive in Assam Forest Department. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website of SLPRB — slprbassam.in.

This mega recruitment drive is being conducted to fill nearly 2,860 vacancies of Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver.

Assam Forest Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB — slprbassam.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘admit card’ link.

Step 3: Enter your login details such as application number and password and submit

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference

The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) exam will start from February 13, the official notice states. The venue will be mentioned in admit cards.

As per the notification, “Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted for the posts where the PET consists of 3200 metres and 1600 metres race for males and females, respectively. Hence, candidates who have applied for more than one post having the same standard of race will attend the PST and PET only once for all the posts he/she has applied for.”

Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the admit card may immediately contact help line no. — 8826762317 or email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 15:20 IST
