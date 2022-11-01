scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Assam direct recruitment Grade 3 result 2022; how to check

Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for grade 3 posts and 13,341 for grade 4 posts

assam grade 3 resultandidates can check results at the official website - sebaonline.org(Representative image(

Assam direct recruitment Grade 3 result: The state-level recruitment commission for class 3 posts will today declare the result for grade 3 written exam results 2022. Once released, candidates can check results at the official website – sebaonline.org

Read |SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam dates announced; check schedule here

Assam sirect recruitment Grade 3 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – sebaonline.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...

Step 3: Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Step 4: Download your Assam Grade 3 result 

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for grade 3 posts and 13,341 for grade 4 posts. The grade 4 result was released on October 18.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 08:13:16 pm
Next Story

Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of the visit

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement