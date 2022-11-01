Assam direct recruitment Grade 3 result 2022; how to check

Assam direct recruitment Grade 3 result: The state-level recruitment commission for class 3 posts will today declare the result for grade 3 written exam results 2022. Once released, candidates can check results at the official website – sebaonline.org

Assam sirect recruitment Grade 3 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – sebaonline.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results

Step 3: Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Step 4: Download your Assam Grade 3 result

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for grade 3 posts and 13,341 for grade 4 posts. The grade 4 result was released on October 18.