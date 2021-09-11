Assam Civil Service exam 2021: Follow these last minute tips to enhance your performance

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to conduct the preliminary stage of the civil service examination on September 12, 2021. This now leaves the students with less than one day to give a final touch to their preparation. After the preliminary examinations are held, the commission will release the APSC CCE answer key 2021 for the candidates to cross check the answers. To get through this examination, students need a smart strategy in addition to updated study materials.

With the remaining time left for the examination, the last-minute preparation stage is underway. A pro tip for revision is to give equal time to all topics. However, to get the best out of this time, here are some tips that can help one to score better in the APSC CCE result 2021.

At this time, do not try to learn new topics. Go through the notes and the important portions from books like NCERT, Spectrum and Laxmikanth, that have been already read. While solving and going through the previous year question papers, make sure to not only analyse the questions but also the options.

The APSC preliminary examination is quite similar to that of UPSC. In that case, one can also analyse the UPSC question papers as well. Keep going through prominent newspapers for updated current affairs.

For topics like environment ecology, biodiversity, etc. one does not require specialization. But, a good number of questions do get asked from these and related topics. So, revise accordingly. For Art and Culture, the Shankar IAS’s book/material should be sufficient. But, ensure to focus on the northeast specifically.

Stress on the current economic developments, governmental policies, budget and other schemes of the government. For the Geography section, it is advised to go through the NCERT books. Importantly, do not leave out the portion on the Indian freedom movement from Modern History.

Practice as many MCQs as possible because that will help one to bring accuracy. Lastly, stay calm and get a sufficient amount of sleep. During this remaining time, try to stay positive and interact with only those people who can boost one’s motivation and uphold the confidence level.

Do check the examination pattern again because that helps to understand ‘what to do’ and ‘what not to do’ during the exam in a better way. Assam civil service prelims examination covers two papers namely General Studies I and General Studies II. GS-I comprises 100 questions and the total marks of this paper is 200.

However, 30-35% of the questions compulsorily are going to be related to Assam. In GS-II, candidates have to answer 80 questions for a total of 200 marks. This paper is qualifying in nature, hence candidates have to score minimum 33% marks to qualify the exam. The duration of the examination for both papers is 4 hours.