Assam CEE 2020 preparation tips for all engineering aspirants

Assam CEE 2020 applications are on. (Representational image) Assam CEE 2020 applications are on. (Representational image)

Assam CEE 2020: Assam Science and Technology University will be conducting the Assam Combined Entrance Examination 2020 on April 26, 2020. The application form for Assam CEE was released on March 2, 2020. The candidates aspiring to appear for the exam must note that it is a state-level exam and the required percentage in class 12 is 50 per cent in aggregate with PCM as compulsory subjects.

If planning to apply for Assam CEE 2020 then the preparation is the first step to start with. The exam is held for B.Tech admissions to various universities / colleges in the state of Assam. Therefore, the engineering aspirants can take a note of a few highly recommended preparation tips for the exam, which follow below:

Read| NTA JEE Main registration 2020 extended: Check revised dates, exam pattern

Understand the exam pattern: Generally, candidates start looking for the exam pattern after the release of admit cards. However, it is better to know the pattern from the start. The exam pattern of Assam CEE is not complicated and in fact rather simple. Students have to answer 40 MCQs each from physics, chemistry and maths. A correct answer will get the candidates four marks and a wrong response results in deduction of one mark. Until last year, the exam was held in offline mode and is expected to remain offline this year too.

Previous year question papers and answer keys: No other resource can be better than previous year papers and answer key of Assam CEE. Toppers suggest that they are the best way to understand the paper setters technique of designing the paper. Analysing the previous 2 to 3 year papers can help with knowing the changes in the nature of questions, the weightage of the topics and the difficulty level.

What is the syllabus for Assam CEE 2020? As per the latest notification of CEE, the candidates have to prepare as per the syllabus of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The candidates must follow the syllabus and stick to the topics mentioned in it for preparation of the exam.

Collect the books: Now with the hold of the syllabus and the exam pattern, candidates can sketch out an idea of the level of the paper and what preparation resources needed. The first important thing is to collect the books that cover the syllabus of the exam. The important thing is to not refer to a lot of books, rather stick to one or two books per subject. One can be books followed in the 10+2 level in AHSEC board. The second book can be a reference one of choice.

Prepare a timetable: The time-table should be flexible as per your daily routine. Each of us have a daily routine different from one another, thus one has to personalise their study chart accordingly. If one is a night owl, they need to prepare a schedule that helps them with covering most of the topics efficiently at the night time. Keep time for revisions in the morning for 1 to 2 hours after waking up. For the early riser, cover the topics in the morning by noon. In the evening, one can revise those topics before going to bed. Thus. for both types of candidates, revision and covering topics can be completed side by side.

Read| How to create a study time table that you can follow

Learn to manage time: Assam CEE 2020 will be held for three long hours. There will be a total of 120 MCQs to finish. Candidates have to complete 120 questions from P, C and M in 180 minutes that gives 1.5 minute per question. Therefore, while practicing for the exam, and solving the previous years’ papers, keep in mind the speed. If during the practice session you can complete one question in one minute, it can be assumed that you can complete the entire paper on time on the exam day with time for revision in hand.

Speed and accuracy: With learning time management, one must also focus on increasing accuracy with speed. To do so, keep all the important formulas and theories on the tip of the tongue. After solving any previous year question paper set, crosscheck the answer using the answer keys of the CEE paper. Keep a track on how much time is spent on each question and how many questions are correctly solved. This helps in improving the speed and accuracy as the time passes.

The aspiring candidates who wish to apply for the exam must note that the application form will be released in the online mode only at astu.ac.in, and will be available until April 7, 2020. The successfully registered candidates will get the Assam CEE 2020 admit card to appear for the exam. The admit card is the document that will allow candidates to enter their respective allotted exam centre on the exam day.

Another good option for candidates who have JEE Main 2020 scores and are looking for admission in northeastern states or northern India is University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES). Apart from JEE Main scores, admission is also granted based on UPESEAT scores, engineering aptitude test conducted by UPES for admission in B.Tech courses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd