Assam APSC combined competitive Prelims result 2018 declared, how to download

APSC CC Prelims 2018 result: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the result for the combined competitive (CC) preliminary exam 2018. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at apsc.nic.in. The exam was conducted on December 30, 2018.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will now have to appear for CC Main exam which is likely to be conducted in July 2019. The exam dates of the exam will be announced soon by the APSC.

APSC CC Prelims result 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Result: CCE (Prel 2019)under the ‘latest recruitment advertisement’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, check your roll number

Detailed marks, personalised score and the cut-off list will soon be uploaded on the official website, according to a notification. The results of three candidates have been withheld by the APSC.

