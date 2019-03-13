ASRB ICAR NET result declared, how to check

ASRB ICAR NET result: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released the result for the ICAR National Eligibility Test (NET-II) on its official website, asrb.org.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at official icar.org.in, dare.nic.in and asrb.org.in.

Advertising

The exam was conducted in December 2018. It is a nation-wide competitive exam for entry-level recruitment or promotion in the ASR jobs.

ASRB ICAR NET result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, asrb.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘result sheet – ICAR 2018 exam..’ under ‘latest news’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of the result for future reference. The candidates who clear the exam are eligible to work in the Agricultural Research Services (ARS).

Advertising

The recruitment to posts in the combined cadres of Administrative Officers/Finance; Accounts Officers of the ICAR which are required to be filled by direct recruitment.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.