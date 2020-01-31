ASRB ICAR NET 2019 result declared: Steps to check marks online

ICAR ASRB result 2019: Check result at icar.org.in ICAR ASRB result 2019: Check result at icar.org.in

ASRB ICAR NET 2019: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) declared the result for the ICAR National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019. The was postponed for January 11 due to Bharat Bandh called by trade unions. Those who appeared for the exam can check result at asrb.org.in. The exam was be held from December 9 to 15 in online mode at 32 exam centres across India.

Those who have obtained 50 per cent marks will be considered qualified. For OBC candidates, the cut-off is 45 per cent and for SC, ST and PwD candidates it is 40 per cent, as per the official notice.

ASRB ICAR NET 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, icar.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICAR NET 2019 result

Step 3: In the new page, click on the link ‘result of ICAR NET 2019 examination’ (not the PDF links)

Step 4: You will be redirected to another page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Result will appear in dashboard

Those who qualify the exam will be eligible for the position of lecturer, assistant professor in state agricultural universities. There is no limit to the number of attempts at the exam.

