Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive exam notification released, apply for 79 posts

APPSC recruitment 2019: Apply at appsc.gov.in (Representational image) APPSC recruitment 2019: Apply at appsc.gov.in (Representational image)

APPSC Sate Services notification 2020: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Services Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (APPSCC) exam. A total of 79 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Interested can apply at the official website, appsc.gov.in.

The application process is on and the last date to apply is March 16, 4 pm. To be eligible for the post, candidates will have to pass the preliminary test, main and interview round. The preliminary exam will be held on May 17 and those who qualify prelims will be called for Mains to be held from October 9 to 17, 2020

APPSC Sate Services notification 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 21 years of age, the upper age limit is capped at 32 years. Age will be calculated as on March 16, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. For PwD it is relaxed by 10 years for state-based ST candidates it is relaxed by three five years.

Education: Applicants should have an undergraduate level degree from a recognized institute.

APPSC Sate Services notification 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. For APST candidates the fee is Rs 150

APPSC Sate Services notification 2020: Selection process

The prelims will be consist of two papers both objective type exams. Prelims is only qualifying in nature. The final result will be based on main and interview. The number of candidates to be admitted to the main will be about 12 times the number of vacancies. Main will consist of eight papers. The candidates who secure a minimum of 33 per cent or more marks in each written examination papers and 45 per cent of marks out of aggregate total marks in the written examination papers will be eligible for interview. The interview will carry 275 marks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd