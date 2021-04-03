NTA ARPIT 2020 exam postponed, check details

NTA ARPIT exam 2020: The National Testing Agency has postponed the Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 exam due to assembly election in West Bengal. The exam was earlier scheduled on April 10. “The National Testing Agency had scheduled to conduct annual refresher programme in Teaching (ARPIT) on April 10 which has been postponed due to elections in the state of West Bengal,” NTA notification mentioned.

The revised schedule of the exam and date for releasing admit cards of the exam will be displayed on the websites- nta.ac.in, arpit.nta.nic.in, shortly. Interested candidates who will appear for the examination can check the same at the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in for further notice.

The ARPIT 2020 examination will be scheduled in two shifts- morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. It would be a Computer Based Test (CBT). the duration of the exam will be 3 hours for 100 questions. No negative marking will be applicable.