Around 1 lakh teaching positions vacant: HRD Ministry

There are nearly one lakh vacant teacher positions across India, according to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). The HRD in its recent Twitter post said it has identified 14000 vacant posts in the central government institutions and 84000 in state government institutions.

Of the total, 98,000 positions the HRD ministry informed, it has notified for 14000 posts and will be recruiting candidates soon.

Around 1 Lakh vacant teacher posts have been identiﬁed (14000 from Central Government and about 84000 from State Government). Of these, about 14000 posts are notiﬁed. Communication with State Governments is underway.#MODIfied100 #100Dayshttps://t.co/BwnEg9fVbR pic.twitter.com/dCJeHapEqx — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) September 23, 2019

In the higher education sector, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in the latest notice, had said that all the higher education institutes (HEI) need to complete the selection process within six months’ time. In the school level teachers’ job, the HRD minister had admitted that while over 10 lakh graduate to occupy posts of a teacher annually, there are only 2.5-3 lakh new jobs created within the same time.

Further, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had said that over 1000 BEd institutes are under its scanner for poor performance and low enrolment. The NCTE, following lines of AICTE, may also shut down such non-performing institutes.

In the higher education system, apart from vacancies, the gender-divide has also been highlighted. Of the total 12,84,755 teachers across India, 57.99 per cent are males. India has 2,05,339 fewer female teachers than males, according to the Higher Education report (2017-18) and gender gap becomes wider as we move higher up the hierarchy.

