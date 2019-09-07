Army School Teacher recruitment 2019: Check exam pattern, how to apply, eligibility

Army School Teacher recruitment 2019: The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has invited applications for recruitment at the post of teachers in Army Public Schools. The exact number of vacancies are yet to be announced, however, the application process has begun and interested candidates can apply at the official website, awesindia.com.

The applications will close on September 22, as per the official notice. The exam will be held from October 19 and 20 and the result will be declared on October 30.

Army School Teacher recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, awesindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘register here’ under ‘online screening test for recruitment of teacher..’ in the left panel

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘new user’ and register by giving details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

Army School Teacher recruitment 2019: Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 500 will be applicable.

Army School Teacher recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

An online screening test will be conducted on 19 and 20 October 2019 based on which candidates will be shortlisted for an interview followed by the third round of computer proficiency exam. To qualify the exam, candidates must score 50 per cent marks in each part of the online test. There will also be negative marking and one-fourth marks will be deducted or every wrong answer.

In case of any query, candidates can contact the authorities at 9453827208, 9455874491, 9455874492 or send an email at aweshelpdesk@gmail.com.

