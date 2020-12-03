Army Public School teacher recruitment exam result 2020 updates

Army Public School teacher recruitment exam was held on November 21, 22. Express Photo by Arnab Mitra/ Representational

Army Public School teacher recruitment exam result 2020: The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will announce the result of the recruitment exam conducted for the post of the school teachers shortly. “AWES OST 2020 results will be declassified shortly,” the notification mentioned. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- aps-csb.in.

The recruitment exam for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) was earlier held on November 21 and, 22 in all over the country.

APS teacher recruitment result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the website- aps-csb.in.

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result link’

Step 3: Enter the required details- registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the scree

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

To qualify the exam, candidates must score 50 per cent marks in each part of the online test. There will also be negative marking and one-fourth marks will be deducted or every wrong answer. Those who qualify the test will be called for an interview followed by the third round of the computer proficiency exam.

About Army Public School

There are 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. These schools are administered and managed by local Army authorities and affiliated to CBSE through Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). There are approximately 8000 teachers on the rolls of these schools.

