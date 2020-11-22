Army Public School teacher recruitment exam 2020: Candidates found paper ‘easy’, complain of facing technical problems

Army Public School teacher recruitment exam is being conducted on November 21, 22. Scenes from MBC online exam centre, Rajarhat. Express Photo by Arnab Mitra

Army Public School Recruitment exam 2020: The Army Public School Recruitment exam for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) is being conducted on November 21, 22 in all over the country. The candidates who have appeared in the exams found the paper easy, however, they have complained of facing technical difficulties. The exam was of 180 marks, and according to candidates a good attempt of 160 can be expected.

The indianexpress.com interacted with candidates of both the shifts of day 1, 2, including teachers, and the analysis was on the basis of it.

Army Public School Recruitment exam 2020: Check paper analysis

Candidates’ reactions

Sudeshna Mitra, who have appeared for PGT on November 21 (first shift) said that the paper was quite easy. “The questions from English, general awareness were quite easy, however, mental ability section was a bit tough for me. The questions on general awareness was mostly based on current affairs, covers the recent COVID-19 pandemic,” Sudeshna said.

Another candidate, Shekhar Gupta who sat for TGT on second shift, said that the questions on similar topic were asked . “The questions on English, general awareness were similar in nature, however, the paper was easy. I found general awareness a bit difficult. A good score of around 160 can be expected.”

Roy institutes, Kolkata, head Depdeep Sengupta said that the paper this year was moderate, and the questions were unexpectedly easy. “Questions on COVID-19 whether it is epidemic or pandemic, who was the author of ‘whether the mind is without fear’, what kind of pronoun was ‘these’ define the simplicity of the paper. Apart from repetitions and technical snag, the candidates were more or less happy with the exam. A good attempt of 160 to 170 can be expected.”

However, some candidates have complained of facing technical problems during the exam. Bikram Mondal who had its exam at MBC online exam centre, Rajarhat said he was automatically logged out seven times during exam. “Though the paper 1 of my PGT went off smoothly, but I along with other candidates in lab 2 faced severe technical problems on paper 2 as the server was slow, and was automatically logged out multiple times,” said Bikram.

The candidates on day two also found the paper easy, and were satisfied with the COVID-19 preparations at the exam centre.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd