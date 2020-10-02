Army Public School Recruitment 2020: Hiring begins for PGT, TGT, PRT posts; syllabus, paper pattern

Army Public School Recruitment exam will be held on November 21, 22. Representational image/ file

Army Public School Recruitment 2020: The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has invited applicants for recruitment to the various teacher posts — Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT). The interested, eligible candidates can apply through the website of AWES- aps-csb.in. The last date to submit online applications is October 20.

As per the statement, the exact number of vacancies will be released soon. “The exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills. In the last two years, the number of total vacancies in different categories was 2,315 and 2,169 respectively,” the notification mentioned.

The recruitment exam in online mode will be held on November 21, 22.

Eligibility:

For PGT, the candidate should hold a post graduation degree and have completed BEd with 50 per cent score

For TGT, the aspirant needs to have a graduation degree (at least 50 per cent marks) and have completed BEd with 50 per cent marks.

For PRT, to be eligible for this post, the candidate a graduation degree (at least 50 per cent marks) and has completed BEd or should possess a two year diploma with 50 per cent marks.

The candidates with minimum of 5 years of experience are preferred for the posts.

Age: The age of fresh candidates should not be below 40 years, and the experienced candidate should be below 57 years.

Exam fee: The interested candidates need to pay an exam fee of Rs 500.

Army Public School Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 1

Last day to apply online: October 20

Online exams: November 21, 22.

CTET/ TET conducted by state governments is mandatory for appointment as TGTs/PRTs. Others found fit in all other respects may be appointed on ‘Adhoc’ basis only till attainment of qualification.

However, CTET/ TET is not mandatory for appearing in the CSB online screening exam. To know the minimum qualification subject-wise, check the official page — aps-csb.in.

