Army Public School APS CSB admit card 2020: Check release date, time

APS CBS admit card 2020: The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will release the hall ticket for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, PRT on November 10. According to the website- aps-csb.in, the admit card download date is today, but the link to download the hall ticket is yet to be activated.

The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website to get their hall ticket and allotted exam centres. The online exam will be held on November 21, 22.

Army Public School APS CSB admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- aps-csb.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the required details- registration number, roll number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

CTET/ TET conducted by state governments is mandatory for appointment as TGTs/PRTs. Others found fit in all other respects may be appointed on the adhoc basis only till the attainment of qualification.

However, CTET/ TET is not mandatory for appearing in the CSB online screening exam. To know the minimum qualification subject-wise, check the official page — aps-csb.in.

