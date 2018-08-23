Looking for a new job? These 5 ways will help you find one

The method of job search needs to change depending on your profile and seniority. (Image source: unsplash.com) The method of job search needs to change depending on your profile and seniority. (Image source: unsplash.com)

Searching for a job is nothing less than a hurricane task, especially when you are already working. Not just that you need a right medium to apply but also, with social media playing an active role in connecting people, you need to smarten your search. Here are five ways to search for a job:

Social media platforms

You may approach the companies you want to work for through the people in their Human Resource (HR) department. It is easy to locate them on social media platforms. There is no harm in taking this approach. Also, lots of people land a good job by approaching a prospective manager. For example, if you are an accountant you may approach a finance manager in a company you want to join. This can help you not only in landing a job but also in building your network.

Job portals

Any recruiter today will go onto job portals and search for candidates. The mistake people make here is that they do not update their CV properly and fill in the relevant information. You need to understand that such portals are databases, recruiters search on them using keywords and a set of parameters like experience, current salary, et al. It is very important to provide complete details here. If you don’t mention your correct salary figure, you will not be offered the right job and when you discuss with the recruiter they often end up rejecting the resume.

Company website

In today’s technological age, every large company has their own career site on their website. You should make sure that you directly send your CV there.

Agencies

There are several agencies which specialise in recruitment in specific fields/ domains. It is important to identify the right one and approach them through their website. By doing this your resume will be added to their database so when they search for a role matching your CV, you can know.

Reference

The best way to look for a job is to find someone you know in the target company and have your profile forwarded to the HR department. All companies today have a strong focus on employee referrals. This is a cost-effective and efficient way of bringing new talent on board.

