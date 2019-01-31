APSLPRB SI recruitment 2019: Admit card for PET released at slprb.ao.gov.in

APSLPRB SI recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh state level police recruitment board (APSLPRB) has released the admit cards for the physical measurement (PM), physical eligibility test and certificate verification round for the recruitment at the post of sub-inspector, station fire officer, deputy jailor at its official website — slprb.ap.gov.in.

Only the candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the PET exam. The document, verification, PET, PM will follow by Mains written exam after which a collaborative list will be prepared based on which recruitment will be granted. The prelims exam was held on December 16, 2018.

SLPRB SI admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click ‘hall tickets’ button

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: On the new page, click on the link ‘SCT SI (civil) and ST RSI (AR) (men and women, SCT RSI (SPSP), station fire officer and deputy jailor – men and women 2018’

Step 5: A new window will open, log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and bring the same along with documents, a government-approved id card and passport-sized photographs to the exam centre.

Selected candidates will have to appear for another exam. The final written exam will be conducted on February 23 and 24, 2019 at four exam centres. The exam will be conducted in two sessions, morning and evening. The morning session will begin at 10 am and end at 1 pm and the afternoon session will begin at 2:30 pm and end at 5 pm across centres.