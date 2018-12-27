APSLPRB SI prelims results declared, here’s how to download at slprb.ap.gov.in

APSLPRB SI prelims results: Andhra Pradesh State level police recruitment board has announced the result for the written recruitment exam conducted for the posts for sub-inspectors (SI) on its official website — slprb.ap.gov.in. The result has been announced for the post of SI in several categories – civil, armed, reserved sub-inspector of police (APSP), deputy jailors, correctional Services department and station fire officers in Andhra Pradesh fire and emergency services department.

The exam was conducted on December 16 across seven locations in 240 centres in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 1,22,160 had participated in the exam out of which 51,926 have qualified. Of the qualifying candidates, 46,915 are males and 5,011 are females. Most of the qualifying candidates were from Visakhapatnam centre – as many as 12,703.

APSLPRB SI prelims results: Qualifying marks

For unreserved category candidates, 40 per cent marks in each paper is the minimum cut-off for qualifying the recruitment exam while for candidates related to SC, ST and ex-servicemen category, 30 per cent is the minimum bar while for candidates belonging to BC category, 35 per cent marks is the qualifying standard.

Candidates who have mentioned different community in the application form and OMR sheet will be given benefit of the doubt. However, this result will be subject to the actual community certificate produced by the candidate at the time of PMT/PET.

APSLPRB SI prelims results: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage under the ‘latest news’ find, ‘download OMR sheet for prelim written test…’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: In the new window, fill-in your details and check the result

