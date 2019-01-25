APSLPRB revised answer key released after two questions were found wrong

APSLPRB AP police constable revised answer key 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the OMR verification sheets of the prelims written test (PWT) results for the recruitment exam for the post of SCT PC and firemen. It has been released on the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

The answer key for the same was released on January 8, 2019, after the exam and more than 145 objections were received. After the investigation, it was found that two questions in the paper set 2 were wrong. One mark each was allotted candidates who either attempted or did not attempt the question.

“As it is only a qualifying examination and the marks secured therein by the candidates do not have any impact on their final merit no candidates is affected adversely,” said the APSLRB in a statement.

Following the events, the board has released revised answer key on its official website. Candidates can check the same by visiting the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

APSLPRB AP police constable revised answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ” link under latest news section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Download the revised OMR, answer sheet

The exam was conducted on January 6 and January 8, 2019 at 28 locations and 704 centres in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 3,51860 candidates participated in the exam out of which 1,09,106 candidates qualified.

