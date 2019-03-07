APSLPRB constable final written exam admit card released, check direct link

APSLPRB constable final written exam: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the admit card for the final written examination. The written examination will be conducted on March 17, 2019.

The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

APSLPRB AP police constable admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the prelims examination was conducted on January 6 and January 8, 2019 at 28 locations and 704 centres in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 3,51860 candidates participated in the exam out of which 1,09,106 candidates qualified.

