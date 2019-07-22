APSLPRB AP Police SI final merit list released, how to check

AP Police SI final results 2019: Andhra Pradesh State level police recruitment board has released the final merit list for the recruitment examination conducted for the posts for sub-inspectors (SI). The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- slprb.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted across 240 centres in the state.

APSLPRB SI main results: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage under the ‘latest news’ find, ‘download final merit list’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: In the new window, fill-in your details and check the result

Step 5: The merit list will appear on the screen, download it, and take a print out for further reference.

APSLPRB SI merit list: Qualifying marks

For unreserved category candidates, 40 per cent marks in each paper is the minimum cut-off for qualifying the recruitment exam while for candidates related to SC, ST and ex-servicemen category, 30 per cent is the minimum bar while for candidates belonging to BC category, 35 per cent marks is the qualifying standard.

Candidates who have mentioned different community in the application form and OMR sheet will be given benefit of the doubt. However, this result will be subject to the actual community certificate produced by the candidate at the time of PMT/PET.

