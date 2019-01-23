APSLPRB AP Police Constable results 2019 declared: Websites to check result online

APSLPRB AP Police Constable Results 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State-Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has on January 22 declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of constable. A notification was released in November 2018 to fill 2,723 posts for SCT PC (Civil) for both men and women, SCT PC (AR) for both men and women, SCT PC (APSP) for men in Police Department and Warders for both men and women in Prisons and Correctional Dept, and Firemen in AP Fire and Emergency Services Department.

As per reports, over 3.92 lakh candidates applied, of which 88.16 per cent appeared for the test. The police constable exam was conducted in 704 centres across Andhra Pradesh.

AP Constable result: Websites to check

Due to heavy load on the main website, many candidates are facing a problem. Since yesterday, the official result website — slprb.ap.gov.in is not running smoothly. Alternatively, candidates can also check the link — results.apprb.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted from January 6 to 8, 2019 and the answer keys were released on January 8.

AP Police result 2018: Vacancy details

PC (Civil) – 1600

PC (AR) – 300

PC (APSP) – 300

Warder (Male) – 100

Warder (Women) – 23

Firemen – 400

Driver operators – 30

To check the AP Police constable result, the candidates have to visit the official websites mentioned above. They have to click on the ‘latest news’ to find, ‘AP police constable result…’ note. When a new window opens, they have to enter their registration number and other details to fill the blanks. After clicking on submit, the result will be out.

After passing the written exam, the successful candidates have to prepare for the physical measurement test, dates of which will be released soon.