APSET result declared: Check category-wise cut-off for all subjects, individual score link

APSET result: The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) result has been released at the official website, apset.net.in. Those who appeared for the exam conducted on October 20, can also check their individual score at the website. Alternatively, one can also check their invidual score or cut-off at andhrauniversity.edu.in.

To clear the exam candidates need to score 60 per cent marks; for reserved category candidates the minimum marks are 50 per cent. Those who clear the APSET will be eligible for teaching in state-based schools. Candidates who clear paper 1 will be able to teach in class 1 to 5 while those who pass paper 2 can teach in classes 6 and 7.

APSET result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website apset.net.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘APSET score’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out

APSET has also released category-wise cut-off for each subject at the official website. Those who match the cut-off (based on merit) will be considered eligible.

Top six per cent of the candidates who appear in both papers will be declared as qualified in APSET results. Category wise reservation shall be as per Andhra Pradesh reservation policy, as per which percentage allocation of reservations are BC-A (7 per cent), BC-B (10 per cent),BC-C (1 per cent), BC-D (7 per cent), BC-E (4 per cent), SC (15 per cent), ST (6 per cent).

