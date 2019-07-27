APSET notification to release tomorrow, applications to begin from August 5

APSET 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) notification will be released tomorrow on July 28 (Sunday) at the official website, apset.net.in. The online application for the exam conducted for as an eligibility requirement to get the job of a school teacher in the state will begin from August 5.

The exam will be conducted on October 20. The last date to submit online applications without late fee is September 12, however, candidates can submit form till September 19 with late fee of Rs 1000 and September 26 with late fee of Rs 2000. A late fee of Rs 5000 will be applicable for those who apply till October 3, no applications will be accepted thereafter.

APSET 2019: Eligibility

Based on previous years, the candidates with at least 55 per cent marks in Masters’ degree or equivalent can apply for the exam. For reserved category candidates, the minimum eligibility is 50 per cent marks. Those who have obtained a Ph.D.degree whose Master’s level exam was completed by September 19 are eligible to apply and get a relaxation of 5 per cent marks.

APSET 2019: Exam pattern

The exams will be conducted in two sessions – the first session will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am and the second from 11 am to 1 pm. APSET will include 30 subjects and one new course in visual arts. Paper one will include English and Telugu and will be common for candidates. Paper two including commerce, economics, education, history, political science, public administration and sociology will be bilingual (Telugu or English).

The exam is conducted at six regional centres across the state. Andhra University conducts the exam on behalf of the state government. For any query, candidates can refer to the officials at 891-2730148 / 2730147.

