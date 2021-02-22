APSET 2020 result declared, here’s how to check

APSET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) result has been released at the official website – apset.net.in. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their individual score at andhrauniversity.edu.in. A total of 26,527 candidates appeared in the exam held on December 20 in 30 subjects.

To clear the exam candidates need to score 60 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates the minimum marks are 50 per cent. Those who clear the APSET will be eligible for teaching in state-based schools. Candidates who clear paper 1 will be able to teach in class 1 to 5 while those who pass paper 2 can teach in classes 6 and 7.

APSET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website apset.net.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘APSET score’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out.

Category wise reservation shall be as per Andhra Pradesh reservation policy, the percentage allocation of reservations are BC-A (7 per cent), BC-B (10 per cent),BC-C (1 per cent), BC-D (7 per cent), BC-E (4 per cent), SC (15 per cent), ST (6 per cent).