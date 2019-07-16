APSET 2019 on October 20, applications to begin from August 5

APSET 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2019 will be released on July 28, 2019. APSET is for the recruitment and promotion for the lecturer or assistant professor posts in Andhra Pradesh. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website – http://www.andhrauniversity.edu.in.

Advertising

The online registration for APSET 2019 will start from August 5 and will conclude on September 12 without late fee. The application can be submitted till September 19 with late fee of Rs 1,000, till September 26 and with the late fee of Rs 2,000 and till October 3, with a late fee of Rs 5,000.

APSET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of Andhra University- http://www.andhrauniversity.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the tab notification for APSET 2019

Step 3: Download the notification and take a print out for further details

Application forms will be available on http://www.andhrauniversity.edu.in and apset.net from August 5.

Advertising

The exams will be conducted in two sessions on October 20, 2019. The first session will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am and the second from 11 am to 1 pm at six regional centres. APSET will include 30 subjects and one new course in visual arts.

Paper one will include English and Telugu and will be common for candidates. Paper two including commerce, economics, education, history, political science, public administration and sociology will be bilingual (Telugu or English).

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.