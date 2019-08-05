APSET 2019 applications begin: Check exam pattern, how to apply, minimum marks needed

APSET 2019: The Andhra University on behalf of the state government has released the online form for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility test (APSET) 2019. Interested candidates can apply for the eligibility exam at the official website, andhrauniversity.edu.in or apset.net.in. The last date to apply without late fee is September 11, 2019.

Candidates can apply till September 19 with late fee of Rs 1,000, till September 26 and with the late fee of Rs 2,000 and till October 3, with a late fee of Rs 5,000, as per the official notification. The exam will be conducted on October 20, 2019.

APSET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, apset.net.in

Step 2: Click on ‘registration’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’

Step 4: Fill details, register

Step 5: Using registration number log-in

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

APSET 2019: Fee

Candidates need to pay the application fee of Rs 1,200 for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 700.

APSET 2019: Exam pattern

The exams will be conducted in two sessions on October 20, 2019. The first session will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am and the second from 11 am to 1 pm at six regional centres. APSET will include 30 subjects and one new course in visual arts.

Paper 1 will include English and Telugu and will be common for candidates. Paper 2 including commerce, economics, education, history, political science, public administration and sociology will be bilingual (Telugu or English).

To clear the exam candidates need to score 60 per cent marks; for reserved category candidates the minimum marks are 50 per cent. Those who clear the same will be eligible for teaching in state-based schools. Those who clear paper 1 will be able to teach in class 1 to 5 while those who pass paper 2 can teach in classes 6 and 7.

