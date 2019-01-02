Asaam APSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 157 assistant engineer, ADO, research assistant vacancies

APSC recruitment 2019: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the post of assistant engineer agricultural development officer and research assistant on its official website apsc.nic.in. The applications process will begin from January 8 and will remain open till February 8, 2019.

Advertising

Candidates need to send application forms to ‘Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati – 781022’. Applicants need to write the post they are applying for in bold letters on the envelope. The application forms can be downloaded from the official website.

APSC recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy detail

Total: 157

Assistant engineer (civil) – 11

Assistant engineer (mechanical) – 7

Assistant engineer (electrical) – 3

Assistant engineer (chemical) – 3

Agricultural development officer – 115

Research assistant – 9

APSC recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates belonging to an unreserved category will have to pay Rs 250 while those from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category need to pay Rs 150 as application fee. Candidates with BPL certificate and PwD category candidates will be exempted from the application fee.

Fees should be deposited only through treasury challan in the head of the account marked to ‘Non tax revenue, other non-tax revenue 0051 PSC, 105 state PSC application fee receipt of APSC’ showing name of post and department. Original copy of treasury challan should be submitted along with the application form, according to the official notification.

APSC recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

For the post of assistant engineer, candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,10,000 with an additional allowance of Rs 12,700. While those hired at the post of agricultural development officer will get monthly remuneration within the pay grade of Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,10,000 with additional allowances of Rs 12,700. The research assistants will be hired at the pay grade of monthly remuneration of Rs 22,000 to Rs 87,000 additional allowance of Rs 91,000 will be given.