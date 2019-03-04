APPSC Forest sub-service recruitment 2019: 12th pass can apply for 430 jobs, salary up to Rs 49,000

APPSC Forest sub-service recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had invited applications for the posts of forest beat officer and assistant beat officer in Andhra Pradesh forest sub service.

A total of 430 vacancies are on offer. The application process will begin tomorrow, March 5 (Tuesday) and will conclude on March 27, 2019. Candidates can apply at the official website psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates will have to undergo an exam which is likely to be conducted on May 26, 2019.

Selected candidates will have to appear for Mains exam followed by document verification.

APPSC Forest sub-service recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 430

Forest beat officer –

Carry forward vacancies – 17

Fresh – 313

Assistant beat officer –

Carry forward – 9

Fresh – 91

APPSC Forest sub-service recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidate should be in age group of 18 to 30 years of age as on July 1, 2019

Education: Candidates must have passed intermediate or equivalent

APPSC Forest sub-service recruitment 2019: Salary

Forest Beat officers will be paid at a scale of Rs 16,400 to Rs 49,870 and the assistant beat officers will be paid at the scale of Rs 15,030 to Rs 46,060.