Assam APSC combined competitive exam Main 2018 admit card released: How to download

Assam APPSC CCE Main admit card 2018: The Assam Public Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the combined competitive examination (CCE) Main 2018 at its official website, apsc.nic.in. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on August 2 but postponed to be conducted on August 29, 2019.

The exam time and venue are mentioned at the admit card. Candidates need to enter the exam hall 30 minutes before the exam. At exam centres, candidates will also undergo frisking, hence they are advised to reach well in advance, as per the official notification.

Assam APSC CCE Main admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link in the right

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in details, submit

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Only those who have qualified the APSC CCE preliminary exam are eligible to appear for Mains.

Candidates need to bring print-out of their admit card along with a passport-sized photo and a valid identity card for verification purpose. Further, electronic, mechanical and magnetic communication devices including mobile phone (even in switch off mode), Bluetooth, earphone, tablet, smart-watch are not allowed inside the examination hall. For any query, candidates can connect with helpdesk at 0361 -2365426.

