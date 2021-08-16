APSC Assam CCE prelims in September, admit card to release on August 21

The Assam Public Service Commission has released the exam dates for the combined competitive prelims exam 2020. The exam will be conducted on September 12 at various exam centres within the state.

“The list of candidates along with roll nos. and e-admission certificates will be uploaded on August 21 and August 23 respectively in the commission’s website – apsc.nic.in.” the official notification reads.

As per the notification, the exam will be held in two sessions – the general studies I paper will be conducted in the forenoon session which will begin at 10 am and conclude at 12 noon. The general studies II paper will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The commission has urged the PWBD candidates who will require scribe for appearing in the examination to apply to the Commission for scribe by August 17 along with their name and application ID during office hours.

Those PWBD candidates who will make their own arrangements for scribes are also required to intimate the Commission’s office along with the names and addresses of the scribes on or before August 30, 2021, during office hours along with the letter of undertaking