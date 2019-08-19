APSBCL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 9267 Sales Supervisor, Salesman posts, how to apply

APSBCL recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Sales Supervisor, Salesman. There are 9267 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website- apeasternpower.com.

Advertising

The online registration process to apply for the post has started, and the candidates can apply till August 25, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 9267

Name of the posts: Sales Supervisor, Salesman

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to hold a minimum Bachelor’s degree with experience in the field of marketing.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates as on July 1, 2019 should be 35 years. The candidates’ age limit should not be less than 18 years.

Advertising

The reserve category candidates (SC/ ST/ OBC) will get an age relaxation of five years.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination followed by an interview.

For details, please check the official notification.

Application fee:

The candidates belong to the general category need to pay an application fees of Rs 200.

The reserve category candidates need to pay application fee as mentioned in the official notification.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website, apeasternpower.com on or before August 25, 2019.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notificationlog on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.