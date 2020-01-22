APSSB recruitment notification for 426 posts out: Check details

APSSB recruitment notification: Applications to begin soon (Representational image) APSSB recruitment notification: Applications to begin soon (Representational image)

APSSB recruitment notification: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released notification for 426 posts. The jobs are advertised in the state government’s environment and forest, director of general police and director of fire and emergency service, geology and mining departments. The applications will open on January 28 and will conclude on February 28. Interested can apply at the official website, apssb.in in the given time frame.

To be eligible for the jobs, candidates will have to clear three stage exams – physical standard test (PST)/ physical efficiency test (PET), trade test, exam. While the PST/PET is qualifying in nature the trade test of 100 marks is only for posts fo constable, H/C drive and constable driver.

APSSB recruitment notification: Eligibility

Education: Candidates need to have class 10 and class 12 level of education to be eligible to apply for the post depending upon the post.

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age is capped at 24 years (for profiles with 10th pass requirement) and 28 years (for 12th).

APSSB recruitment notification: Fee

To apply, candidates will have to pay a fee of rs 1509 for APST candidates the same is Rs 100.

APSSB recruitment notification: Salary

Depending upon the job profile, the salary is in the range of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 and Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

