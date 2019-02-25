APPSC welfare officer recruitment 2019: Apply for 28 jobs, monthly salary up to Rs 71,000

APPSC welfare officer recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for the post of hotel welfare officers, grade II in AP tribal welfare and BC welfare at its official website, psc.ap.gov.in. A total of 28 posts are on offer.

The application process will begin from February 27 and conclude on March 20, 2019. The payment process for the same ends at March 19, 2019, also, no application process will be accepted till the payment is completed.

Candidates will have to undergo prelims and mains to be eligible for the job. The Mains exam is expected to be conducted in second week of June, 2019.

APPSC welfare officer recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 28

Hostel welfare officer, grade II (male and female) – 2

Hostel welfare officer, grade II (female only) – 8

Hostel welfare officer, grade II Tribal welfare – 18

APPSC welfare officer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For hostel welfare officers position, candidates should have a B.Ed degree or equivalent from a government recognised institute. For tribal welfare B.Ed or diploma in education is the minimum education requirement

Age: Applicant must have attained the age of 18 years but should not be more than 42 years old as on January 7, 2019.

APPSC welfare officer recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale from Rs 24, 400 to Rs 71,510 per month

