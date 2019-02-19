APPSC TBPO recruitment: Applications begin for 18 town planner jobs, check how to apply

APPSC TBPO recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has initiated the application process for the post of town planning and building overseer (TPBP) through its official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 13, 2019. The registration process has already started.

A total of 18 vacancies are on offer. Registered candidates will have to appear for a written exam (screening test) and Main exam; followed by an interview. The screening test will be conducted on May 21, 2019.

APPSC TBPO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply now’ next to ‘AP town and country planning subordinate service’ link

Step 3: Register your user name with email id, password

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make Payment

APPSC TBPO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 250 as application processing fee and Rs 80 as examination fee. Candidates belonging to reserved category will only have to pay Rs 80.

APPSC TBPO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary at a scale of Rs 22,460 – 66,330.

