APPSC research officer admit card 2019: How to downoload

APPSC research officer admit card 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced to release the admit card or hall ticket for the computer-based test (CBT) conducted to recruit research officer in AP Legislature Secretariat Service. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 and 29, 2019. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the official notification, candidates who clear the recruitment exam will be hired at a salary between Rs 37,100 to Rs 91,450. A total of two vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

APPSC research officer admit card 2019: how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘hall ticket for research officer’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the same and take a print out for the same as it is the entry ticket to the exam hall. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the same.

