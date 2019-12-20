APPSC releases revised recruitment exam calendar: From group 1 services to junior lecturer Mains, check dates

APPSC releases revised calendar for recruitment exams (Representational image) APPSC releases revised calendar for recruitment exams (Representational image)

APPSC recruitment calendar: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the Mains exam for the post of junior lecturers. The exam which was scheduled to be conducted from January 19 to January 23 will now be conducted from February 17 to February 20.

Further, the APPSC has also changed the schedule for several exams scheduled to be conducted in the year 2020. The commission has not stated any reason behind the delay. Check the revised dates here –

The Main examination for the recruitments of Group-I, Forest Range Officers, Divisional Accounts Officer and Non-Gazetted posts will be conducted as per the earlier schedule. The first exam to be conducted in 2020 will be that of group 1 services Mains scheduled to be held from February 4 to 16. March will have recruitment exam for polytechnical lecturer, forest ranger and divisional accounts officers scheduled to be held from March 12 to 15 followed by March 17 to 18 and March 19 to 20, respectively, as per the revised schedule.

