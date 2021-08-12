APPSC recruitment: Notification soon for 1,238 jobs

The delayed notification for filling up 1,238 SC, ST and Divyaang (physically challenged) backlog vacancies in different departments are expected to be issued soon as the Andhra Pradesh government decided to come out with a fresh order relaxing the upper age limit of the aspirants.

The notification was supposed to be issued in July in accordance with the annual job calendar released by the Chief Minister. However, the government realised it late that a formal order relaxing the upper age limit for SC and ST candidates, issued by the previous government, had lapsed in May this year.

“Since the government wants to enhance the age limit of prospective candidates, a fresh order is required. Accordingly, a relevant file has been prepared and orders are expected in a week,” a senior official of the AP Public Service Commission said.

The recruitment notification to fill up the backlog posts would be issued soon thereafter, he said. The Commission, at its meeting here on Wednesday, deliberated on the roster points for the 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections in government jobs as it is set to issue a slew of notifications for recruitment in accordance with the annual job calendar.

The EWS reservation, formal orders for which were issued afresh on July 15, was one of the reasons for the delay in issuing the recruitment notifications, throwing the job calendar askew, Commission sources said.”Things have been sorted out now and the notifications will start coming in due course,” the sources added.