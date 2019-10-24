APPSC recruitment exam calendar 2020 released: Check revised dates for several Main exams

APPSC recruitment exam calendar 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Vijayawada has released the revised schedule for various recruitment exams from forest range officer to lecturer, technical assistant and several others. The preliminary round for these recruitment exams have already been conducted and the second leg or the main exams will be conducted in the upcoming year 2020.

The revised schedule is released at the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. In the two months of February and March alone, a total of 18 main exams will be conducted, as per the official notification. The first exam — APPSC Forest Ranger Officer — will be conducted from February 3 to 5, 2020.

APPSC recruitment exam calendar 2020: Check the calendar here

