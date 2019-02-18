APPSC recruitment 2019: Diploma holders can also apply for town planner jobs, salary up to Rs 66,000

Toggle Menu
APPSC recruitment 2019: The last date to apply is March 13 and the first screening exam will be conducted on May 21. Interested candidates can apply at psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for the post of town planning and building overseer in AP town and country planning subordinate service. A total of 18 vacancies are on offer. Interested candidate can apply online at psc.ap.gov.in.

The application process will begin from February 19 (Tuesday) and the last date to apply is March 13, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test to be conducted on May 21, 2019. Those who clear this exam will be shortlisted for Mains exam dates for which have not been notified yet.

APPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy detail

APPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidate must have a qualifying diploma in DCE or LCE or LAA from Andhra Pradesh board of technical education or a degree in B.Arch/B.E/BTech (Civil) from recognised university or institute

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age but not more than 42 years old as on July 1, 2019, according to official notification. Candidates belonging to reserved category will get a relaxation up to 10 years.

APPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

APPSC recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary at the scale of Rs 22,460 – 66,330.

