APPSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 31 gazetted posts, salary up to Rs 93,000 per month

APPSC recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for several posts including Civil assistant surgeons, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers among others at its official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

A total of 31 posts are vacant across 14 designations. The application process for the same will begin from March 26, 2019 and the last date to apply is April 16, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for screening test followed by Mains exam. The final result will be declared in the second week of June, 2019.

APPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 31

Assistant B.C. Welfare Officer in A.P. B.C. Welfare Service – 4

Assistant Social Welfare Officer in A.P. Social Welfare Service

Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer in A.P. Tribal Welfare Service – 2

Civil Assistant Surgeons in A.P Insurance Medical Service – 9

Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers in Sainik Welfare Service – 6

Assistant Director in Andhra Pradesh Town and Country Planning – 2

Assistant Chemist in A.P. Ground Water Service – 1

Town Planning Assistant in A.P. Town and Country Planning Service – 1

Royalty Inspector in AP mining Service – 2

Technical Assistant in Ap Police Transport organisation – 1

APPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicants must have a relevant bachelor’s degree to the post they are applying for

Age: For all posts expect Zila Sainik Welfare officers and technical assistant in AP police transport organisation, candidates must be at least 18 years old but not more than 42 years old. For the post of Technical Assistant those between the age group pf 21-30 can apply. For the post of Zila Sainik, the upper age limit is 52 years.

APPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ap.psc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘online application for various gazetted posts’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Register using personal details

Step 5: Log-in using registration id and password

Step 6: Fill form and submit

Candidates need to have a printed copy of the application form for future reference. Also, the link will be activated only from the date of commencement of online applications.

APPSC recruitment 2019: Salary

APPSC recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Assistant social welfare officer – Rs 31,460 to Rs 84,970

Civil Assistant Surgeons – Rs 40,270 to Rs 93,780

Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers – Rs 31,460 to R 84,970

Assistant Director – Rs 40,270 – Rs 93,780

Assistant Chemist – Rs 31,460 – Rs 84,970

Town Planning Assistant – Rs 35,120 – Rs 87,130

Royalty Inspector – Rs 29,760 – Rs 80,930

Technical Assistant – Rs 40,270- Rs 93,780

