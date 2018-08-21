Arunachal Pradesh PSC recruitment 2018: Apply for Assistant Professor post, check salary offered

Arunachal Pradesh PSC recruitment 2018: The selection will be done on the basis of an interview/ viva-voce test. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview/ viva-voce test.

Arunachal Pradesh PSC recruitment 2018: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the post of Assistant Professor for the government law colleges. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview/ viva-voce test. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website — appsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the same is September 5.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 19

Designation

Assistant Professor

Subject

Core faculty law: 18

Core faculty English: 1

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should be holding a good academic record with at least 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade) at the master’s degree level (LL.M and English) from an lndian university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. They should also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSlR or similar tests.

Age limit:

The age of the candidates should not exceed 37 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

